Chloe Bailey Honored With Her Own Day In Atlanta, Interviewed By A.R. Shaw Of ‘Atlanta Daily World’ At Morehouse

Chloe Bailey recently returned to her hometown where she was honored with her own day. On April 22, Bailey surprised students at Morehouse College in Atlanta where she received a proclamation presented by Commissioner Natalie Hall.

Following the announcement of “Chloe Bailey Day,” the singer/actor/songwriter sat down with Executive Editor of the Atlanta Daily World, A.R. Shaw. Bailey shed light on her new album In Pieces and gave thorough breakdowns of several songs which included “In Pieces,” “Looze U,” and “Make It Look Easy.”

Bailey also discussed being booked and busy within in 2023 by releasing an album and being featured in two movies and a TV series within the first four months of the year. She discussed how she’s learning to decompress while maintaining a hectic schedule.

Following the Q&A, Lisa George, publicist and founder of the “Simply, Thank YOU” program also presented Bailey with the Simply, Thank YOU Award.

Bailey hung around after the event to speak with students from Morehouse and Spelman and provided words of inspiration.

On April 23, Bailey performed live at The Eastern in Atlanta.

This week, Atlanta Daily World will release the Q & A of Bailey and Shaw in its entirety.

Photos By: Joi Pearson

