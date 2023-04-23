City of Stonecrest Prepares to Celebrate ‘Georgia Cities Week’

The City will host communitywide events from April 22 – April 29.

Stonecrest, GA – The City of Stonecrest is proud to celebrate Georgia Cities Week, a statewide campaign, sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) with community events from Saturday, April 22 through Saturday, April 29.

This year’s theme is “Lighting the Way.” In honor of the campaign, Stonecrest officials will highlight local government services and encourage residents to participate in events sponsored by the City of Stonecrest.

“We are proud to celebrate with the community and showcase the services that continue to move Stonecrest forward,” said Mayor Jazzmin Cobble. “It is the collective input from our residents, businesses and area stakeholders that keep Stonecrest moving forward. We hope everyone will join us during this time as we celebrate the best of Stonecrest.”

The weeklong program will kick-off with an Earth Day Summit on Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at 8020 Mall Parkway in Stonecrest, GA. The event is free and open to the public.

To view a complete list of Georgia Cities Week events, visit the City’s website at: www.stonecrestga.gov.

