Black Music Excellence Takes Center Stage in Atlanta with Missy Elliott, Evelyn Champagne King, Jeffrey osbore, more

BLACK MUSIC EXCELLENCE TAKES CENTER STAGE: MISSY ELLIOTT, SWV, EVELYN “CHAMPAGNE” KING, JEFFREY OSBORNE AND THE HAWKINS FAMILY NAMED AS HONOREES FOR THE 2023 BLACK MUSIC HONORS IN CELEBRATION OF BLACK MUSIC MONTH

The 8th Edition of Black Music Honors is Co-Hosted By Double Grammy Winner LeToya Luckett and Comedy Staple DeRay Davis

Central City Productions launches Stellar Network TV With The Premiere Of This Years’ Black Music Honors, which Pays Tribute to the Remarkable Legacy of Black Musicians Whose Enduring Greatness Has Left an Indelible Mark on the World.

In its 8th celebratory year, Black Music Honors shines a spotlight on revolutionary artists and musicians who have made significant impact on African-American music. Produced by Central City Productions, the highly anticipated live taping will take place at the renowned Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Ga. on Thursday, May 19. The celebration will be co-hosted by singer and actress LeToya Luckett alongside comedic actor DeRay Davis.

Black Music Honors is an annual event that celebrates the illustrious achievements and exceptional contributions of urban music. This year’s lineup of honorees include some of the most influential names in Black music history, such as hip-hop superstar, songwriter-producer, and cultural icon Missy Elliott; award-winning R&B vocal trio and one of the best-selling female groups of all time SWV; disco superstar vocalist, songwriter, record producer and all-around performer Evelyn “Champagne” King; widely-respected R&B/Soul crooner Jeffrey Osborne; and legendary gospel trailblazers The Hawkins Family.

“Black music is the heartbeat of our culture, and the honorees for this years’ Black Music Honors represent the soul of American music,” says Founder and Executive Producer Don Jackson. “We pay homage to the musical innovators who have paved the way for future generations. Our tribute performances not only celebrate the honorees of yesterday, but also showcase the influence and impact of their iconic sounds and styles on today’s artists with a beautiful symbiosis of past and present.”

A night of unbridled brilliance and pure musical bliss awaits at the 2023 Black Music Honors where exceptional performances, heartfelt speeches and timeless memories will be etched in the hearts of viewers. The televised special will premiere on the Stellar Network June 3 and air in national broadcast syndication Saturday, June 10 – Sunday, July 2 in tribute to Black Music Month. The show will also air on Bounce TV June 19. The 8th Annual Black Music Honors show is Executive Produced by Don Jackson with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as Producer and Executive in Charge of Production; and Michael A. Johnson as Producer and Director.

Tickets for the live-taping event are available on Friday, April 21 at www.blackmusichonors.com or you can purchase tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

For 2023 Black Music Honors media credentials request click here and for additional press inquiries contact bmhpress@jlmediapr.com or jlmediapr@gmail.com.

For more information about Black Music Honors, visit www.blackmusichonors.com or connect on social media @blackmusichonors on Facebook and Instagram or @blackmusichonor on Twitter.

ABOUT CENTRAL CITY PRODUCTIONS

Founded in 1970 by Don Jackson, Chicago-based Central City Productions, Inc. is a national broadcast television producer and syndicator of its exclusively owned African-American programming. Celebrating over 50 years of broadcasting Black excellence with uplifting and entertaining original television content, CCP’s award-winning television programs include the Stellar Gospel Music Awards (www.stellarawards.com), Stellar Tribute to the Holidays, Black College Quiz Show Series (www.blackcollegequiz.com), America’s Black Forum (www.americasblackforum.com), Mentoring Kings (www.mentoringking.com), and Mentoring Queens (www.mentoringqueen.com), among many others. For more information, visit www.stellartv.com.

