Damar Hamlin Gets Clean Bill of Health, Back to Play in NFL

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, who nearly died after suffering a cardiac arrest following a routine tackle during the game, has been cleared to return to the game he loves.

The NFL safety took an inadvertent elbow to the chest cavity after taking a Cincinnati receiver to the ground on Jan. 2. The freak and rare accident caused an electric shock to Hamlin’s heart that stopped it, which is why millions of fans watched Hamlin get up from the tackle, then collapsed awkwardly to the ground. Some pundits said Hamlin was dead on the field before a first responder revived him on the field and then raced Damlin to the hospital.

After making what some described as a miraculous recovery, Hamlin is now authorized to partake in team activities, including strenuous exercises.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters that Hamlin is in attendance today as the club begins its offseason program after being “fully cleared” by three specialists.

”They’re all in agreement — it’s not two to one or three to one or anything like that — they’re all in lockstep of what this was and that he is cleared to resume full activities just like anyone else that was coming back from an injury,” Beane said. “He’s fully cleared. He’s here. And he is of the mindset — he’s in a great headspace — to come back and make his return.”

