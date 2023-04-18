White Man Who Shot Ralph Yarl Finally Arrested, Charged With 2 Felonies

The man who shot Ralph Yarl was arrested days after the shooting. On April 17, Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson announced the arrest of Andrew D. Lester, the 84-year-old white man who shot 16-year-old Yarl.

Last Thursday, Yarl was looking to pick up his younger siblings from a home. However, he went to the wrong home and Lester shot Yarl in the head and again when he fell.

Lester was questioned by police that night, but was not arrested initially.

Several prominent figures began to promote Yarl’s story on social media and activists held protests across the nation calling for Lester’s arrest.

Lester was charged with assault in the first degree and with armed criminal action. If found guilty, Lester faces no fewer than 10 years and up to 30 years or life in prison.

Hours before Lester’s arrest, Yarl was released from the hospital and allowed to recover with his family at home.

Yarl reportedly received a call from President Joe Biden while at home.

