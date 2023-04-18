‘Freaknik’ Documentary Could Reportedly Face Lawsuit From Professionals Who Fear Being Exposed

The upcoming documentary based on Freaknik continues to cause a stir. One week after Hulu announced the documentary that will shed light on the biggest Black spring break festivals of the ’90s, some are reportedly threatening a lawsuit to stop the release of the film.

According to Newsone, several Black professionals are behind the threat of the lawsuit. The report states that one woman, a mother of three who earns $1 million annually, fears that the documentary could show her in an “unflattering light.”

Freaknik was initially created in 1983 when a group of students from the Atlanta University Center met at John A. White Park on Cascade Road to eat, drink, and listen to music. Rick James’ “Super Freak” was a popular song at the time, so event organizers used elements of the song’s title and combined it with the word, picnic. What began as a small gathering of HBCU students eventually became the biggest block party in America by 1994.

However, Freaknik took place during a time when there were no cell phones or social media. As a result, most of the risqué activities that happened in Atlanta, stayed in Atlanta.

But there were a few partygoers who took camcorders to the festivities and captured exclusive footage of college-aged men and women living care free in the midst of plenty of alcohol and loud music. Some of that footage is likely to make it to the documentary.

Nearly 30 years later, those college students are now responsible adults who have successful careers and are parents, or grand parents. The days of Freaknik were long gone and they were living their best lives. That’s until the potential of being seen wilding out as a 20-year-old on the streets of Atlanta became a possibility.

Hulu has yet to provide a release date for the documentary.

