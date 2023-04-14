Black Man Sentenced To 70 Years In Prison For Spitting On Police

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison after he allegedly spat on police officers.

Larry Pearson, 36, was arrested on domestic violence charges in May 2022, per PIX 11. The victim told police that Pearson hit her several times and was armed.

The firearm was actually an airsoft gun, according to prosecutor Jessica Gorman.

A police report stated that the victim suffered from “multiple visible injuries” on her face. When Pearson was taken into custody, he was upset that the victim wasn’t arrested, Gorman said.

Pearson then began kicking the doors of an officer’s vehicle. When police ordered him to stop, Pearson spat at officers.

According to Gorman, the 36-year-old continued to spit after he arrived at the Lubbock Detention Center.

Pearson was found guilty of harassing a public servant for spitting at police officers.

During Pearson’s trial, prosecutors asked jury members to consider a sentence that would “send a message.”

Gorman noted that Pearson was previously convicted of aggravated robbery and family violence.

“You’re not going to get 70 years for something like this when you’ve never been in trouble before,” Gorman told local outlets.

Defense Attorney Jim Shaw argued that the incident was a “simple misdemeanor” surrounding a circumstance that got “out of control.”

However, Pearson faced a minimum of 25 years in prison due to his prior convictions.

“If you’re going to live the life of crime, you’re going to do that among other criminals [in prison],” Gorman said during the trial.