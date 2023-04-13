No Federal Charges Will Be Filed In Death Of Shanquella Robinson

Photo: Getty Images

Federal prosecutors have declined to pursue charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old North Carolina woman who was found dead last year at a resort in Mexico, ABC News reports.

Robinson died on October 29, 2022 while on a group vacation to a resort in Cabo, Mexico. The group initially claimed that Robinson died of alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report determined the 25-year-old suffered trauma to her neck and spine.

Following her death, viral video showed Robinson being beaten by another woman in a hotel room while at least two other people in the room watched and recorded the attack.

Mexican authorities later brought charges against a member of the group. The U.S. hasn’t extradited Robinson’s suspected killer.

In a statement released on Wednesday (April 12), U.S. Attorneys Sandra J. Hairston and Dena J. King said the government must prove “beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed” when considering a case for federal prosecution.

“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution,” Hairston and King wrote.

The announcement comes after the family and their attorney sent a letter last month to President Joe Biden, urging him to intervene in Robinson’s death case.