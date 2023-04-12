Rick Ross Buys Meek Mills’ Atlanta Home for $4.2 M Cash

Atlanta Realtor Alisha Gillooly sells Meek Mill’s Buckhead Mansion to Celebrity Client Rick Ross for 4.2 Million Cash

Atlanta luxury realtor Alisha Gillooly, represented the buyer in the sale of two-time Grammy Award winner Meek Mill’s Buckhead mansion. The eight-bedroom home with nine bathrooms, movie theater, sauna, an outdoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, tennis court, double garages, and playground sold for 4.2 million dollars cash to multi-platinum recording artist, 2x NY Times best selling author, serial entrepreneur and Maybach Music Group CEO, Rick Ross.”

“I am really excited about this sale because I’ve been working to make an impact in the luxury market and this did just that“ says Gillooly. “I’m ready for what’s next,” she continued.

In mid-March, Meek Mill took to his Instagram account and shared a video of the Buckhead home in hopes of expediting the sale. Less than a month later, the home is officially off the market.

For additional information, contact Alisha Gilooly at https://alishasellshouses.kw.com/.

