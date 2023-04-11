Digital Daily Lead

Teacher Repeatedly Used N-Word, Urged Student To Repeat Slur: Video

A middle school teacher in California was caught on video repeatedly using the n-word and trying to get one of her students to repeat the slur after her.In a video posted on social media, an unidentified teacher is heard saying the n-word before telling a student “You asked me how to spell it so go ahead and pronounce it,” per NBC News.”Pronounce it after me,” the teacher ordered the student as she repeated the slur multiple times.

The video was reportedly filmed in a classroom at Sequoia Middle School in Fontana, California.

Miki R. Inbody, superintendent of schools for the Fontana Unified School District, said the “unfortunate exchange” happened “in connection to its use in a historical literary work.”

According to KABC, students confirmed that the class was reading a Mark Twain novel when one of their peers asked the teacher about the spelling of the n-word.

Inbody released a statement on the district’s website, saying Fontana Unified is “deeply committed to providing safe, inclusive learning environments where all students can achieve their full potential.”

“As a District, we take such incidents very seriously and we are committed to ensuring that our learning environment is inclusive and welcoming for all students,” Inbody continued in her statement. “We understand that such incidents can be hurtful and upsetting, especially for students who come from diverse backgrounds. We want to assure you that we do not tolerate any form of discrimination or prejudice in our school, and we are taking steps to address this issue and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.”

The district declined to disclose whether the teacher, who remains unidentified, has been disciplined.

Watch the video here.

