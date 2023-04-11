Teacher Repeatedly Used N-Word, Urged Student To Repeat Slur: Video

The video was reportedly filmed in a classroom at Sequoia Middle School in Fontana, California.

Miki R. Inbody, superintendent of schools for the Fontana Unified School District, said the “unfortunate exchange” happened “in connection to its use in a historical literary work.”

According to KABC, students confirmed that the class was reading a Mark Twain novel when one of their peers asked the teacher about the spelling of the n-word.

Inbody released a statement on the district’s website, saying Fontana Unified is “deeply committed to providing safe, inclusive learning environments where all students can achieve their full potential.”

“As a District, we take such incidents very seriously and we are committed to ensuring that our learning environment is inclusive and welcoming for all students,” Inbody continued in her statement. “We understand that such incidents can be hurtful and upsetting, especially for students who come from diverse backgrounds. We want to assure you that we do not tolerate any form of discrimination or prejudice in our school, and we are taking steps to address this issue and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.”

The district declined to disclose whether the teacher, who remains unidentified, has been disciplined.

