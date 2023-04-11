Angry Crab Shack Opens First Atlanta Area Restaurant

Angry Crab Shack recently opened its first location in Atlanta. The Asian-Cajun cuisine restaurant was founded in 2013 by former NFL player, Ron Lou. The Atlanta restaurant is located in West Midtown’s Atlantic Station and is owned and operated by Mia Scott, and Gregory and Darlene Morris.

Scott and Gregory Morris recently shed light on bringing the Angry Crab Shack to Atlanta.

“The concept started in 2013 by former NFL player Ron Lou,” Scott said. “He’s very passionate about family, very passionate about Asian/cajun spices and flavors. So there are now 20 restaurants nationwide. We’re proud to open the first franchise in Atlanta.”

Gregory echoed those statements.

“Mia saw the vision and we followed through,” Scott said. “This is something unique to Atlanta. We put in the work to get it to where it is today.”

Gregory also believes in the importance of putting in the work and also putting the customers first.

“We are hands on,” Gregory said. “We’re in this together. Our model is customer service first. Everyone is welcome here. I feel like some places have lost that southern hospitality. We’re bringing it back. Because that’s just who we are. And we are just making sure everybody gets the same treatment when they come in. It doesn’t just stop with the food, it’s also how we treat you. That’s how we do it.”

Scott wants customers to get ready for good food and fun.

“You can literally expect to come, roll up your sleeves and get dirty when it comes to some good food,” Scott says. “We have bold, fun, flavors and have wonderful team members. Expect to have fun and a great dining experience.”