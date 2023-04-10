Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for impeachment of Clarence Thomas

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic representative from New York, has called for the impeachment of conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas following reports that he accepted extravagant vacations and gifts from a Republican donor without properly disclosing them. The allegations, which were published by investigative journalism group ProPublica, claimed that Thomas and his wife, Ginni, accepted dozens of trips from billionaire property developer Harlan Crow over nearly two decades. These trips reportedly included stays at Crow’s private all-male retreat in Monte Rio, California, as well as getaways on his yacht and use of his private jet. ProPublica also claimed that one of the trips may have cost more than $500,000.

While judges are not prohibited from accepting such gifts, they are required to disclose gifts or more than $415 under the Ethics in Government Act in order to avoid any appearance of impropriety. ProPublica alleges that the holidays were not disclosed in Thomas’ public filings. Ocasio-Cortez’s call for impeachment comes amid a growing debate over the ethical standards of Supreme Court justices and whether they are subject to the same rules as other federal judges.

Thomas, a conservative justice, has been a controversial figure in the court since his appointment in 1991. He has been criticized for his views on affirmative action, abortion, and other social issues. His close relationship with Crow, who has been a major donor to conservative causes and politicians, has also come under scrutiny.

ProPublica’s report has raised questions about whether Thomas’ acceptance of gifts and favors from a donor with political ties constitutes a conflict of interest. Some legal experts argue that Thomas’ failure to disclose the favors raises serious ethical concerns and undermines the public’s trust in the judiciary.

The controversy over Justice Thomas’ conduct is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon. Impeachment of a Supreme Court justice is a rare and difficult process that requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate. However, the allegations against Thomas have raised important questions about the ethical conduct of Supreme Court justices and the need for clearer standards to ensure the integrity of the judiciary.