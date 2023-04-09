New Video Shows Officer Fatally Shot 17-Year-Old Black Teen In Back

Photo: GoFundMe

The FBI has opened a civil rights investigation into the deadly police shooting of 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin following the release of body camera footage.

On Tuesday (April 4), US Park Police and Washington Metropolitan Police released body camera footage of the Black teen’s fatal encounter with law enforcement last month, per CNN.

In a statement on Wednesday (April 5), the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington called the video “extremely upsetting” and announced the investigation.

“The loss of a life is always tragic but is especially heartbreaking when it involves a child,” the statement reads. “In coordination with the FBI Washington Field Office, the United States Attorney’s Office has opened a civil rights investigation into the circumstances leading to Mr. Martin’s death. That investigation – which we are committed to conducting diligently and thoroughly – is ongoing.”

Officers from the Park Police and Metropolitan Police were responding to a stolen vehicle report on March 18 when they found Martin sleeping behind the wheel. An MPD officer “determined the vehicle was stolen and then called for additional units,” Park Police said in a statement.

Once more officers arrived, law enforcement officials approached the vehicle and tried to pull the driver out. Body camera footage shows a Park Police officer jumped into the backseat and yelled “Police, don’t move. Don’t move. Don’t move.”

With the officer still in the backseat, the vehicle drove off as the law enforcement official yelled “Stop man, just let me out. Let me go!”

“Stop. Stop or I’ll shoot!” the officer continued, per the body camera footage.

“The driver did not comply,” prompting the officer to discharge his firearm, Park Police said.

The vehicle then crashed into a house. Officers pulled Martin out of the vehicle and began administering aid, but the 17-year-old died at the scene. A gun was found in the vehicle.

Officers involved in the fatal incident haven’t been identified by the police agencies.

Jade Mathis, an attorney for Martin’s family, said loved ones reviewed the video before it was released to the public. They want the Park Police officer who shot and killed Martin to be charged and fired.

“Their initial reaction was tears and then it turned to anger,” Mathis said. “But it was also relief because they have more answers than they had before.”

Watch the video here.