Fired Teacher Allegedly Held Black Autistic Child Upside Down By His Ankles

A New Jersey teacher has been fired after being accused of holding a 4-year-old student with autism upside by his ankles.

Devena Wilkins said her 4-year-old son, Daylan Wilkins, who is nonverbal, was assaulted by his teacher last week because he didn’t want to participate in a school activity, per ABC7.

“My son was abused by a teacher,” the mother said. “He was hung upside down by both of his ankles.”

Another teacher inside the classroom reported the incident to the principal. The principal then contacted the Department of Children and Family Services with the “disturbing admission,” ABC7 reports.

Family members are outraged that the child was treated like a rag doll.

“I was furious,” said Candie Wilkins, Daylan’s grandmother. “I could not believe that a person could do something like that to a child. Especially an autistic child.”

The teacher was fired on Wednesday (April 5), and the district has launched an investigation into the incident.

“Health and safety of our students are the highest priority for the South Orange and Maplewood School District,” the district said in a statement. “We are cooperating with the appropriate authorities and are unable to offer further comments due to the confidentiality applicable to student and personnel matters.”

