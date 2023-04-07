‘The Wire’ Star Lance Reddick Cause of Death Revealed

Photo: Getty Images

Lance Reddick, star of HBO’s The Wire and the John Wick movie franchise, died of heart disease, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ.

Reddick’s death certificate lists his immediate cause of death as Ischemic Heart Disease and Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease, per TMZ.

According to the document, the late actor is expected to be cremated.

Reddick, 60, was found dead at his Studio City home on March 17. According to TMZ, Reddick’s wife, Stephanie, found The Wire star collapsed in the backyard of the home and called 911.

Prior to his death, Reddick was in the midst of a press tour for the fourth John Wick movie, in which he portrays Charon. He was scheduled to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show the week after his death.

In honor of his death, Reddick’s cast members wore blue ribbons to the John Wick premiere in Los Angeles.

Reddick was also known for his work on the HBO series The Wire where he played Cedrick Daniels, a Baltimore Police Department officer. He held roles on other TV shows including Fringe, Bosch, Oz, and Lost, and in films such as Angel Has Fallen and Godzilla Vs. Kong.

Reddick was also set to play Zeus in the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.