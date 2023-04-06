Fani Willis Strikes Back At Donald Trump After He Called Her ‘Racist,’ She Warns Against Any Threats

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis responded to Donald Trump after he took aim at her following his arrest in New York. After being charged with 34 felonies in New York, Trump flew from New York back to Mar-a-Lago and gave a speech where he spoke against Willis.

Trump made his legal issue about race by suggestion that Willis is only going after him because he is white.

“In the wings, they’ve got a local racist Democrat district attorney from Atlanta who is doing everything in her power to indict me over an absolutely perfect phone call,” Trump said. “This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election, and it should be dropped immediately.”

Willis responded to Trump’s comment by saying he has the right to say what he wants, as long as he doesn’t issue a threat.

“The comment does not concern me at all,” Willis told WSB-TV. “But I support his right to be protected by the First Amendment and say what he likes. People have the right to say whatever they choose to say as long as it does not rise to the level of threats against myself, my staff or my family.”

In January, Trump called for his followers to start mass protests in Atlanta and New York. With Trump once having the ability to incite violence, as he did on Jan. 6, 2021 after falsely claiming that the election was stolen, Willis requested FBI security assistance at the Fulton County courthouse.

Members of a special grand jury in Fulton County, who remain anonymous, shared that they heard a new recording of Trump pressuring David Ralston who served as Georgia House Speaker at the time.

In December 2020, jurors said the recording revealed that Trump asked Ralston to summons a special grand jury to overturn Joe Biden’s victory. Ralston, who passed in November, went against Trump’s request.

Trumps is also on record asking secretary of state Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp to help overturn the election on separate occasions. He asked Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Willis is examining if suspects in the case are guilty of criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, making false statements to state and local governmental officials, involvement of violence or threats related to election administration and racketeering.

If Willis chooses to charge Trump with a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations), he could face 20 years of imprisonment.

In Georgia, new grand jury panels begin in May. Willis could present her findings to a panel at that point and choose to indict the former president.