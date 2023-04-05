White Man Armed With Over 1,000 Rounds Of Ammo Arrested On HBCU Campus

Photo: Getty Images

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after bringing weaponry including guns, knives, and 1,000 rounds of ammunition to the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.

According to WXII, Brandon James Bentley was arrested March 26 and charged with multiple weapon offenses including having a firearm on educational property, having an explosive device on educational property, having a weapon on educational property, carrying a concealed weapon, driving with a revoked license, and reckless driving.

Police said Bentley was caught “chasing unarmed security guards on campus” at the HBCU and “making threats to law enforcement,” per WXII. When searching his car, police found two handguns, two shotguns, one rifle, a crossbow, a machete, a stun gun, hatchets, knives, choking devices, pepper spray, a blow dart gun, brass knuckles, and other weaponry. He was also said to have over 1,000 rounds of ammo.

The incident occurred over a week ago, but North Carolina A&T students and parents say they only recently found out what took place.

“Nothing was talked about. No alerts were sent. We have an alert system for these reasons,” student Shelby Samuels told WFMY News.

The HBCU said in a statement on Monday (April 3): “Because of the quick and decisive action of law enforcement, a campus alert was not issued, as the suspect no longer constituted an ongoing threat to campus safety.” North Carolina A&T prioritizes the “safety and security of our campus and will continue to use the emergency alert system in instances where threats are ongoing,” the university added.

According to the school, the FBI, State Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and the Greensboro Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident.

Bentley reportedly has no affiliation with North Carolina A&T and has been barred from campus. He is due back in court on April 25.