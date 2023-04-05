Marjorie Taylor Greene Ran Out Of Trump-Arrest Rally By Counter-Protesters

Photo: Getty Images

Counterprotesters in New York City ran Marjorie Taylor Greene out of her own rally intended to show support for former President Donald Trump as he was arraigned in court.

According to The Guardian, Greene, along with the New York Young Republicans, was met with a sea of counterprotesters at a Trump-arrest rally in NYC on Tuesday (April 4).

The anti-Trump demonstrators held their own “emergency noise demo” using cowbells and whistles to drown out Greene’s “hate speech” and pro-Trump protesters who chanted “USA.”

NY Young Republicans Club, who is hosting MTG, just started chanting USA. Again, you cannot hear a thing. Counterprotesters are louder and there might be more of them. pic.twitter.com/e7doVf25eF — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 4, 2023

During her brief appearance at the rally, Greene blasted New York Mayor Eric Adams for sending his “henchmen down here to commit assault against people by making loud noises.” The Republican figure claimed that the government has been “weaponized” against Americans as she was overpowered by the sound of counter-protesters.

“I’m here to protest and use my voice and take a stand. Every American should take a stand. This is what happens in communist countries – not the United States of America. We have to take a stand against the injustice, the corruption, and the communist Democrats,” Greene said at the rally.

“They’re taking our legal code, twisting it, manipulating it, and perverting it into something it was never meant to be,” she continued. “Donald J Trump is innocent, this is election interference. DA Alvin Bragg is nothing but a George Soros-funded tool. He is a tool for the Democrats to try to hijack the 2024 presidential election. This is a travesty!”

After her remarks, Greene fled the rally and appeared on RSBN, where she said Trump was “joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered.”

New York congressman Jamaal Bowman slammed Greene for traveling to New York to hold the Trump-arrest rally.

“Go back to your district. What are you doing here? You’re here for politics, you’re here because you want to be VP … you’re here for your own nonsense”.