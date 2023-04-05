Brandon Johnson Elected As Chicago Mayor

Photo: Getty Images

Progressive Democrat Brandon Johnson will be Chicago’s next mayor.

On Tuesday (April 4), Johnson, a Cook County Commissioner, garnered 51 percent of the vote, defeating his opponent and former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, who garnered 49 percent of the vote with 99 percent of precincts reporting, per ABC7 Chicago.

During his victory speech, the Bernie Sanders-endorsed Democrat promised to usher in a new chapter for the city as mayor.

“The truth is the people have always worked for Chicago,” Johnson said. “Whether you wake up early to open the doors of your businesses or wear a badge to protect our streets or nurse patients in need or provide childcare services, you have always worked for this city and now Chicago will begin to work for its people. All the people.”

Johnson also noted that his victory was a step forward for the civil rights and labor rights movements, saying his government will be a government that belongs to the people of Chicago.

Johnson and Vallas faced off in a runoff after becoming the top two vote-getters of the regular election but failing to garner a majority of the vote. Johnson will replace outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who came in third before the runoff. It was the first time in 40 years that an incumbent Chicago mayor lost after one term.

Chicago’s new mayor is set to take office next month and be sworn in on May 15.