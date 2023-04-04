Mayor Andre Dickens Announces Over 404 Youth Mentors In Honor Of ‘404 Day’

Mayor Andre Dickens celebrated “404 Day” by teaming up with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta. On April 4, Dickens announced the “404 Mentorship Challenge” to support his “Year of the Youth” initiative Atlanta.

During a press conference, Dickens announced that his goal of signing up 404 mentors was achieved and the program was able to sign 425 mentors.

He also revealed that the city of Atlanta’s parks and recreation department is seeking to hire 60 lifeguards to work at city-owned pools during the summer. Teens who are hired will be able to start at a $15.50 salary.

I was once a child of Atlanta,” Dickens said during his ‘State Of The City’ speech. “The leaders who came before me left their mark on this city. I am living proof of their legacy. I’m standing here because of the city they built. In 30 years, these young people will be the leaders of this city. They’ll be sitting in your seats as the CEOs, nonprofit leaders, teachers, senators, governors. And even up here, on this stage, as the mayor.”

“404 Day,” adopted from the city’s area code, celebrates the past, present and future of Atlanta. During the day, there are several events that take place across the city that include community give-backs, games, and parties that celebrate the city’s culture.