Jill Biden Faces Backlash From Angel Reese After Inviting Iowa And LSU To White House

It’s tradition for all major champions to get an opportunity to visit the White House. But a day after the LSU defeated Iowa in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden invited both teams to the the White House.

During a speech in Denver, Dr. Biden said, “I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House; we always do. So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game.”

Biden may have attempted to add calm to a heated discussion provoked by the backlash Angel Reese received for giving Caitlin Clark a dose of her own medicine in terms of trash talking.

However, Biden would also face backlash.

Reese responded to Biden’s suggestion by tweeting laughing emojis and the words “A Joke” under an ESPN report. Reese’s teammate Alexis Morris suggested the LSU team celebrate their championship at Michelle Obama’s house.

Biden’s press secretary would clarify her statement on April 4 by saying that only LSU will be invited to the White House.

“Jill Biden admires how far women have advanced in sports since the passing of Title IX. Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”

The controversy adds another layer to what could be considered one of the most impact moments in women’s basketball history.