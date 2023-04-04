Black Dad Goes Viral After Buying 13-Year-Old Son 40 Acres Of Land

Photo: Getty Images

A California father has gone viral after gifting his son with 40 acres of land for his 13th birthday.

According to CBS8, Faheem Muhammad, a San Diego co-founder of a real estate investment firm, said he hopes the birthday gift will teach his son the importance of land ownership and generational wealth.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity to teach him a life lesson about the land,” Muhammad said.

The father initially bought the land in 2021 as a getaway from city life.

“We see clear space, where we can uninterruptedly enjoy nature, especially growing up in a congested city like L.A. when we are out here it’s totally different,” Muhammad told CBS8.

From a young age, Muhammad said his mother, Aminah Muhammad, taught him and his siblings the importance of owning their own property and helping their community. He hopes to instill those same values in his son.

The 13-year-old boy said he was excited to be gifted the new property and is already envisioning it to be an open space for camping.

“You could build, like, ATVs around the whole thing. Build a zipline from the mountain,” the son said.

A social media post of Muhammed gifting his son the 40 acres of land went viral, even garnering the attention of Diddy, per CBS8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spiritual Word (@spiritualword)