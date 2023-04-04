Atlanta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated presents ‘The Pre-Centennial Fashion Show – The Past, The Present and The Promise,’ Ryan Cameron to Co-Host

The Atlanta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated will host a Pre-Centennial Fashion Show at the Atlanta Symphony Hall. The fashion show will include local models with an appearance by former Ebony Fashion Fair models. This event helps the chapter prepare for celebration of 100 year of Sisterhood, Scholarship, and Service within the City of Atlanta in 2024. Proceeds from the event will support the sorority chapter’s initiatives including its scholarship fund. The fashion show will take place at 1280 Peachtree Street – The Atlanta Symphony Hall on Sunday April 16, 2023 at 4pm. Tickets for this event are available through

Atlanta native and radio host Ryan Cameron of Majic 107.5/97.5 will introduce the fashion show along with his co-host BJ Arnett. Several of the fashion show scenes will display designs by Therez Fleetwood, Aysegul Ikna, Miguel Wilson, Dale Scott, Sandra Guillai, de Quincy Atterberry, and London Couture.

The fashion show is a glimpse of accomplishments this sorority chapter has endeavored in serving the Atlanta community for 100 years. Over the years from the past, present, and into the future, The Atlanta Alumnae chapter has engaged the community with providing scholarships to deserving students, and serving the youth with programs such as Delta GEMS, Dr. Betty Shabazz Delta Academy, and EMBODI, all designed to mentor young boys and girls with the hopes of a bright future. To stay connected with the sorority chapter’s programs and community involvement, visit the chapter’s website at www.atlantaalumnaedst.org, and on all social media platforms.