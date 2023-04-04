Atlanta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated presents ‘The Pre-Centennial Fashion Show – The Past, The Present and The Promise,’ Ryan Cameron to Co-Host

Atlanta native and radio host Ryan Cameron of Majic 107.5/97.5 will introduce the fashion show along with his co-host BJ Arnett. Several of the fashion show scenes will display designs by Therez Fleetwood, Aysegul Ikna, Miguel Wilson, Dale Scott, Sandra Guillai, de Quincy Atterberry, and London Couture.
The fashion show is a glimpse of accomplishments this sorority chapter has endeavored in serving the Atlanta community for 100 years. Over the years from the past, present, and into the future, The Atlanta Alumnae chapter has engaged the community with providing scholarships to deserving students, and serving the youth with programs such as Delta GEMS, Dr. Betty Shabazz Delta Academy, and EMBODI, all designed to mentor young boys and girls with the hopes of a bright future. To stay connected with the sorority chapter’s programs and community involvement, visit the chapter’s website at www.atlantaalumnaedst.org, and on all social media platforms.