Digital Daily

Black Japanese High School Student Segregated During Graduation For Wearing Braids

  • Black Information Network

A Black and Japanese student was segregated from his classmates during their high school graduation ceremony in Japan because he wore cornrows, according to Vice.

The 18-year-old student, who wasn’t identified in local reports, wanted his hair to look “neat” for the special occasion so he sought advice from his dad, a Black, New York-based researcher, on how to style it.

The teen ended up sporting cornrows to his graduation ceremony in February but was reprimanded by school officials in Himeji City in Hyogo prefecture. The hairstyle was deemed prohibited, and he was forced to go to the second floor of the building where there were no other students.

The high school student was also told to not respond to his name when it was called during the graduation ceremony.

In an interview, the 18-year-old said of the incident: “This hairstyle is part of my father’s roots and is my culture as a Black man.”

His father also expressed disappointment over the school’s move to segregate him from his classmates.

“Braiding is a way for Black people to arrange their hair, the same way that Japanese people part their hair. It’s discriminatory to assume that a hairstyle with roots is a violation without any reason,” he said.

Following the backlash, the vice principal doubled down on the school’s actions.

“I am not denying traditional hairstyles, but I have been teaching according to hair type, and it does not mean that students could not attend graduation ceremonies because they were allowed to attend at different locations,” the school official said.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

From the Web