U.S. Census May Ask Black Americans If They’re Descendants of Slaves

Photo: Getty Images

The U.S. is considering asking Black Americans on the census if they’re descendants of enslaved people, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the Journal, the Biden administration is looking for a way to differentiate slave descendants from those who immigrated to the U.S. from sub-Saharan Africa, the Caribbean, or other nations.

The Office of Management and Budget is reportedly leading the charge on the potential change in how Black Americans would identify themselves on the census. The office declined to comment on the report, per The Hill.

According to reports, possible terms for Black Americans who are descendants of slavery include “American Descendants of Slavery,” “American Freedmen” and “Foundational Black Americans.”

The consideration comes as racial justice groups urge the administration to study reparations for Black Americans to reckon with the long-lasting effects of slavery.