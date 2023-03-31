Digital Daily

White Woman Blocks Black Neighbor From Entering Elevator In Viral TikTok Video

A Black TikToker captured the moment when a “Karen” refused to let her enter an elevator inside her apartment building.

On Sunday (March 6), TikTok user Nejah Chayane posted a six-minute clip of her encounter with one of her white neighbors, per Revolt.

The now-viral TikTok video shows the white woman yelling “Get the f**k out of here” as she stood in the elevator’s entryway to stop the doors from closing. In the video, the woman appears to be holding her dog on a leash while a cart sits inside the elevator.

Chayane explained that she was trying to go upstairs to her apartment after returning home from work.

“I’m going to send this to the office because this is ridiculous. I live here,” Chayane said in the video after repeatedly asking if she could enter the elevator.

The neighbor claimed she had an issue with mobility and said she was taking out her trash and her dog for a walk.

“You want me to go with a broken foot you dumb a**? There’s stairs over there,” the woman said.

The two argued back and forth for several minutes before the video ended.

In an update, Chayane shared that she called the police and spoke to the leasing office, where she learned that it wasn’t the first time the neighbor has caused a disturbance.

