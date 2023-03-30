Nashville School Shooter’s Chilling Final Messages to Friend Revealed

Photo: Getty Images

Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale sent chilling messages to a friend before killing three students and three staffers at Covenant on Monday (March 27).

According to NewsChannel5, Hale, a 28-year-old former student at Covenant, messaged Averianna Patton, her middle school basketball teammate, on Instagram at 9:57 a.m. before the deadly school shooting.

“So basically that post I made on here about you, that was basically a suicide note. I’m planning to die today,” Hale, using the name Aiden, wrote to Patton.“THIS IS NOT A JOKE!!!” “You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die.”

“This is my last goodbye. I love you … See you again in another life.”

“Audrey! You have so much more life to live. I pray God keeps and covers you,” Patton responded.

“I know but I don’t want to live,” Hale replied in the messages. “I’m so sorry. I’m not trying to upset you or get attention. I just need to die. I wanted to tell you first because you are the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen and known all my life.”

“My family doesn’t know what I’m about to do,” she continued. “One day this will make more sense. I’ve left more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen.”

Moments after sending the messages, Hale entered Covenant School, shooting and killing nine-year-old students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and Williams Kinney; 61-year-old custodian Mike Hill; 61-year-old substitute teacher Cynthia Peak; and 60-year-old school headmaster Katherine Koonce, officials said. Hale was fatally shot by police at 10:27 a.m., which was 14 minutes after officers received a call about an active shooter.

“I tried to comfort and encourage her and subsequently reached out to the Suicide Prevention Help Line after being instructed to by my father at 10:08 a.m.,” Patton told NewsChannel 5. “Audrey has shared with others that she had been suicidal in the past and I knew to take this serious.”

Patton said she called the Nashville Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 10:13 a.m. and was told to report the situation to Nashville’s non-emergency number.

“I called Nashville’s non-emergency line at 10:14 a.m. and was on hold for nearly seven minutes before speaking with someone who said that they would send an officer to my home. An officer did not come to my home until 3:29 p.m.,” the friend said.

“After phone calls from friends and Audrey’s name was released as the shooter at Covenant Nashville school, I learned that Audrey was the shooter and that she had reached out to me prior to the shooting,” she added. “My heart is with all of the families affected and I’m devastated by what has happened.

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.