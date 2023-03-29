Digital Daily

Trae Tha Truth Helps Victims Of Deadly Mississippi Tornado

  • Black Information Network

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth headed to Mississippi to help victims hit by the deadly tornado over the weekend.

At least 22 people have died in Mississippi after a tornado left a trail of destruction for about 59 miles. In Rolling Fork, Mississippi, the deadly tornado came through on Friday (March 24) and was classified as an EF-4, a rare and powerful storm.

On Sunday (March 26), Trae Tha Truth took to Facebook to share photos of him helping the people of Rolling Fork, per ABC13.

“Mississippi Was Hit Hard To tha point, Rolling Fork Homes Cant Be Rebuilt Unless its From Scratch,” he wrote in his post.

The aid is part of a larger effort of his “Relief Gang” organization, which was created to help those in need.

The rapper also went to Mississippi last year to help Jackson residents as they suffered through a crisis that left them without clean drinking water for days.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

