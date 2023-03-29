Trae Tha Truth Helps Victims Of Deadly Mississippi Tornado

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth headed to Mississippi to help victims hit by the deadly tornado over the weekend.

At least 22 people have died in Mississippi after a tornado left a trail of destruction for about 59 miles. In Rolling Fork, Mississippi, the deadly tornado came through on Friday (March 24) and was classified as an EF-4, a rare and powerful storm.

On Sunday (March 26), Trae Tha Truth took to Facebook to share photos of him helping the people of Rolling Fork, per ABC13.

“Mississippi Was Hit Hard To tha point, Rolling Fork Homes Cant Be Rebuilt Unless its From Scratch,” he wrote in his post.

The aid is part of a larger effort of his “Relief Gang” organization, which was created to help those in need.

The rapper also went to Mississippi last year to help Jackson residents as they suffered through a crisis that left them without clean drinking water for days.