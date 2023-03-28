Deuce Caliber Shares How His Move To Atlanta Helped His Musical Journey

Deuce Caliber represents the essence of the next generation of music. The Ghana-born artist moved to Baltimore with his family in the 1990s and fell in love with hip-hop.

Following high school, Deuce moved to Atlanta and his career began to flourish. He opened for acts such as Wale, Big Sean, Fabolous, Pusha T, Davido, and Burna Boy.

Deuce recently sat down with ADW to discuss his rise in music.

How were you initially introduced to music?

It started from a young age. I was blessed growing up in Baltimore being in an area that was predominantly Black. I went to an elementary school where every year they would have programs about civil rights leaders like Dr. King and Malcolm X. So I had this one particular teacher named Mr. Neil. He had this record that he recorded himself that was about the boycotts. Every year he would have a different group of students perform that record at the school. I performed in 5th grade in front of the school and the crowd went crazy. It was my first time performing in front of people. I love that feeling and I love to write. I was always writing poetry. By high school, I was on the battle rap circuit. And that was how I would come up with punch lines, and that eventually turned to me making actual records.

You decided to move to ATL in 2017. What was it like coming from Baltimore and moving to ATL?

It was love, but it was terrible at the same time. It was love in the sense that I wanted to see what this beautiful city was like. It didn’t look like where I grew in Baltimore. But was moving was the hardest thing I ever did. I was staying in my car for a period of time. And I was recording music in my car. So a lot of the records that I dropped prior to this one are songs that I recorded and mixed in my car. And then at some point in time I got robbed. Someone stole my laptop which had my songs on it. I handled back up. For three months I had to go back to Maryland and record. I went back to Atlanta and figured it out for myself. I started a real estate company where I was doing like long term rentals with different businesses. And that put money in my pocket. And it has been love ever since.

What advice you have for up and coming artists?

You have to invest in yourself. Have something that you’re doing that you can use to invest in your own craft. Relationships will take you very far, but at the very beginning you’re going to need some type of backing. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but you’ll need funding to start. And then on the artistic side, there’s a lot of pressure to sound a certain type of way. Do whatever come naturally to you. No one can ever be you better than you. Don’t imitate, trail-blaze your own lane.