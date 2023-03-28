Actor Jonathan Majors from Flowers to Fighting?

After all of the criticism actor Jonathan Majors received for his Ebony magazine shoot in February of this year where the actor dressed primarily in pink and was photographed plucking rose petals, it’s a little more than ironic and a lot more disconcerting that the Marvel Comics star was arrested over the weekend and charged with domestic dispute for assaulting his wife in New York.

Majors, who recently won wide acclaim for his starring roles in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III was subsequently released from jail and is scheduled for a court appearance on May 8 in the alleged abuse case.

And although he has not been proven guilty of the strangulation and harassment charges stemming from an incident in his car apparently the U.S. Army is feeling some kind of way about the incident saying in a statement that they were “deeply concerned by the allegations,” before announcing that they were pulling all advertisements featuring Majors.

Attorney Priya Chaudhry who is representing Majors countered, saying: “Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the district attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Since the news of his arrest came to light social media useres began posting their own accounts of encounters – some violent- with Majors in the past.

“I’m just gonna say this about Jonathan Majors and be done with it: folks at Yale and the broader NYC community have known about him for years,” wrote Broadway director Tim Nicolai. “He’s a sociopath and abuser, and that is how virtually everyone speaks about him. It’s a shame it took this long for him to be reported.”

The tweet was later deleted. But this wasn’t the first time people had hinted about Majors’ past. Filmmaker A.B. Allen tweeted out in February that:

“There’s a particular actor, relatively new on the scene, who Twitter has violently fallen head over heels for who, in actuality, is a vicious, cruel, abusive human being, both professionally and in his personal life, and every new viral thirst tweet about him drives me insane.”

There is some specualtion that the victim in the case had recanted and decided to drop the charges against Majors, but none of thos actions have been confirmed yet.