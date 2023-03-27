Jonathan Majors Removed From Army Campaign Following Assault Arrest, Woman Reportedly Recants Allegation

Jonathan Majors was arrested this past weekend following an alleged domestic dispute. The actor who recently starred in “Creed III” and “Ant-Man,” was in a vehicle in New York with a woman when the alleged assault occurred, according to TMZ.

A dispute reportedly occurred after the woman saw a text message on Majors’ phone, The woman initially told authorities that Majors strangled her and she was treated at a hospital for injuries on her neck and head. Majors was arrested by NYPD and charged.

Fallout from the arrest was swift for Majors as he faced backlash online and a U.S. Army advertising campaign was pulled.

However, Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, says the actor is innocence and that video evidence will reveal what actually occurred.

“We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” Chaudhry said in a statement. “This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Chaudhry also said the woman recanted her allegation and “was having an emotional crisis.”

The U.S. Army also released a statement after removing Majors’ campaign. “The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest. We recently released two ads in which Mr. Majors appears. While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete,” the statement reads.