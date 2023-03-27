Atlanta Native and Hollywood Star Halle Bailey Makes Dreams Come True for Atlanta Teen During Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort

Atlanta teen Dylan Jones was among 100 students honored today in a moving culminating ceremony for Disney Dreamers Academy, a four-day, transformational mentoring program at Walt Disney World, for which he was selected from thousands of nationwide applicants.

Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey, who will play the lead role of Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” served as the program’s ambassador and event speaker. Bailey surprised Jones with an invitation to join her on the red carpet at the upcoming world premiere of Disney’s “Little Mermaid.”

WHEN: Sunday, March 26, 2023

WHERE: Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

DETAILS: The teens, recognized as Disney Dreamers, were selected from thousands of applicants to participate in the four-day career mentoring program. Created by and hosted annually at Walt Disney World Resort, the program is designed to broaden career awareness and create opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.

The 100 students are selected from thousands of nationwide applicants and, along with a parent or guardian, they received an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World to participate in the program, which features career-oriented workshops, leadership seminars and presentations by celebrity guests, community leaders, educators and Disney executives.

