Gladys Knight Honored With National Medal of Arts From President Joe Biden

Photo: Getty Images

“The Empress of Soul” has been awarded one of the nation’s highest honors.

On Tuesday (March 21), Gladys Knight joined an elite group of music legends and received the National Medal of Art from President Joe Biden.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer donned a pink suit as she accepted the medal in a room full of cheers.

“The National Medal of Arts recipients have helped to define and enrich our nation’s cultural legacy through their lifelong passionate commitment,” National Endowment for the Arts chair Maria Rosario Jackson said in a statement. “We are a better nation because of their contributions. Their work helps us see the world in different ways. It inspires us to reach our full potential and recognize our common humanity. I join the President in congratulating and thanking them.”

Knight received the honor for her “exceptional talent” that has “influenced musical genres” of R&B, Gospel, Pop, and more. The singer was recognized as a trailblazer during the “golden age” of American music.

See Knight receive the honor below.

President Biden presents National Medal of Arts to @MsGladysKnight. pic.twitter.com/MEeVpu6VcX — CSPAN (@cspan) March 21, 2023