Shanquella Robinson’s Friends Laughed, Went For Dinner After Death: Report

The group traveling with Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old North Carolina woman found dead at a resort in Mexico, was heard laughing and went out to dinner shortly after her death, according to a concierge.

Robinson was found dead in October while on a group vacation to a resort in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico. The group initially claimed that Robinson died of alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report determined the 25-year-old suffered trauma to her neck and spine.

Following her death, viral video showed Robinson being beaten by another woman in a hotel room while at least two other people in the room watched and recorded the attack.

An arrest warrant was issued in November for a suspect described as “a friend of hers who is the direct aggressor,” according to Mexican authorities. In a letter sent by the family’s attorney urging President Joe Biden to intervene in the case, the suspect was identified last week as North Carolina woman Daejahnae Jackson.

Suni Jehseel Popoca Millan, a concierge assigned to the villa where the group was staying, said he checked on the guests after receiving a call about Robinson’s death, per the Atlanta Black Star.

Popoca Millan told police that he offered Jackson his condolences, but she seemed “cold.”

“I left that area and stayed outside to give them space to grieve; minutes later, I heard laughter,” Popoca Millan said. Shortly after, he said the group asked for transportation to go out to dinner.

On Thursday (March 16), the Biden administration addressed Robinson’s death and investigation.

“Our hearts go out to Ms. Robinson’s family and friends,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary. “It’s devastating what occurred. It’s a tragedy. We’ve been following the news. Because there’s an FBI investigation, there’s very little about what we can say.”

