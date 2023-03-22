Hit Play ‘Can a Woman Raise a Man?’ Explores Motherhood, Masculinity and Social Conflict

The acclaimed theatrical play Can A Woman Raise A Man? opens for two nights at the Harker Heights Events Center, 710 Edwards Dr #A, on Saturday, April 22 (3:00 PM) and Sunday, April 23, 2023 (10:00 PM). Written by Q. Allen King, from the book adaptation, and directed by Tymika Chambliss-Williams, the stage production features powerful performances by a stellar cast of actors that include Karen Clark-Sheard, Tony Terry, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Robert Curry, Tiffany Andrew, Marva King, local talent Jokia Williams and more, focuses on single mothers and fatherhood. “Can A Woman Raise A Man?” will also hit theater stages in Houston, TX (5/13 & 5/14) and Little Rock, AR (6/24), with additional dates to be added.

“There are so many challenges that come with raising a son as a single mother,” expresses Q. Allen. “I wanted to create a piece that delves into the many obstacles that mothers face in society, our culture and in our community, while also celebrating the resilience and strength of mothers everywhere,” adds Q. “You can turn pain into purpose!”

The stage play highlights the journey of a single mother, Samone (gospel star and actress,

Kierra “Kiki” Sheard) raising her young son in the absence of a father as he ventures out into a world where expectations of what defines a man are constantly shifting. As her son grows up and faces life challenges, she must navigate the difficult terrain of guiding him toward a healthy understanding of his manhood and his place in society by integrating faith, family, and fire, in pursuit of the answer to the question “Can A Woman Raise A Man?”.

“Can A Woman Raise A Man?” tackles modern day issues such as toxic masculinity, an absentee father’s emotional impact on a child’s upbringing, and motherhood’s power. The play seeks to defy traditional notions of gender roles and promote a deeper understanding of the role that mothers play in shaping the development of their sons. It promises to be a thought-provoking experience that explores the complex relationship between motherhood, masculinity, and society.

The play and playwright, Q. Allen, currently reside in the Walker Museum of African American History as the first all-black writer and cast with residency on the Las Vegas strip.

Join this theatrical journey for the answer to the question, “Can A Woman Raise A Man?” and discover why she should never have to! View the video here.

Listen to the music track for Can a Woman Raise a Man here.

Tickets for Can A Woman Raise A Man? are now available for purchase at the Harker Heights Events Theater or box office (254) 953-5600: https://harkerheightseventcenter.com/.

The feature track for Can A Woman Raise A Man? featuring Q. Allen & Robert Curry, Day 26 Bad Boy, is available on Q Allen Global.com, and digital music platforms.

ABOUT Q. ALLEN KING

Author, playwright, philanthropist, and director, Q. Allen King’s passion is to motivate, create and inspire people to be their very best. The book and play, “Can A Woman Raise A Man?” uses powerful truth and personal experience to navigate successfully through the difficult and often dark territory of family and personal discovery. After losing it all in a divorce and in life, Q. Allen located to Las Vegas. He was homeless, hungry, cold, and sleeping under a tree when he started journaling. “I felt this urgency to write down my thoughts and feelings during a really dark time in my life and the book “Can A Woman Raise A Man?” (@Amazon) came from my feelings.” Q. Allen realized he had some inner issues and one of them was growing up without a father. “As wonderful as my mother was, I knew I needed the other half to complete my story. I went through a personal journey and confronted my issues to turn my pain into purpose in order to deal with my problems of growing up without a father.” The book, which mirrors his life, was adapted into a script and is now a stage play. He is also the Founder of The A.R.K. Foundation that serve to lead and empower the community. For more information follow @QAllenGlobal.com https://www.qallenglobal.com.

Allen | From Homeless to Hopeful

Writer / Director

This vision of men, life, and family restored is taking off and soon to touch America.

Kierra “Kiki” Sheard-Kelly | Grammy Award Winner

Stars as Samone

The Eldest daughter of Bishop Michael Cedar, slightly embittered but constantly trying to better.

Karen Clark- Sheard | Grammy Award Winner

Stars as Aunt Cora

The Seasoned Sage of the family, always there to lend a helping hand. Aunt Cora uses her faith and wisdom to keep the family grounded.

Tony Terry | R&B Legend

Stars as Bishop Michael Cedar |

The troubled yet triumphant Father of the Cedar Girls. He has come out of Prison to turn his life around and is on an eternal quest to become the father he never had.

Marva King | R&B Soul Music Award Winner

Stars as Aunt Tee

Sassy and classy and ready to tell it like it is. She is convinced that men are not needed to raise solid strong children.

Tiffany Andrew | BET “Sunday Best” Finalist

Stars as Kendra Aikins

Pregnant and alone, but a faithful member of the community and church, she finds her voice through the crucible of single parenting.

Robert Curry | Recording Artist, Sean “P Diddy Combs” Badboy Making the Band Day 26

The passionate former “playa” trying hard to get it right and be a part of his sons’ life.