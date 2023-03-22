DENNIS KIMBRO TO DELIVER KEYNOTE ADDRESS AT 100 BLACK MEN OF SOUTH METRO ATLANTA ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF EXCELLENCE SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS DINNER

Dr. Dennis Kimbro, a lecturer, and researcher in the field of management entrepreneurship and human potential, will be the Keynote Speaker at the annual Celebration of Excellence Scholarship Awards Dinner hosted by 100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta, Inc. The dinner will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway Hotel at 6 p.m.

Dr. Kimbro is a tireless educator and best-selling author on leadership wealth and success. As one of today’s top business speakers, he has documented and shared his principles and insight on peak performance with thousands of followers around the globe. His honors include various awards bestowed by the business community as well as the Dale Carnegie Personal Achievement Award. Currently, Dr. Kimbro teaches on the faculty at the Clark Atlanta University School of Business Administration, where he was awarded “Professor of the Year” on three occasions. As a certified Napoleon Hill Science of Success trainer and leadership coach, Dr. Kimbro’s writings have influenced readers from the streets of Melbourne, Australia, to Johannesburg, South Africa to Seoul, South Korea, Saigon, Vietnam to Reykjavik, Iceland, Tokyo, Japan to the boardrooms of General Motors, Walt Disney Corp., Apple Computer, NIKE, and the Gallup Organization to name a few. As the author of Daily Motivations for African American Success and the highly acclaimed What Makes the Great Great: Strategies for Extraordinary Achievement, his fifth book, The Wealth Choice: Success Secrets of Black Millionaires, the sequel to his popular Think & Grow Rich, is another best seller.

The Celebration of Excellence Scholarship Dinner is held to raise scholarship funds for the award-winning Rites of Passage Academy Program. The Rites of Passage program targets male students in grades 8-12 and exposes them to life skills, leadership development, college/career preparedness, financial literacy, and more. The chapter is committed to the intellectual development of youth and the economic empowerment of the African American community based on the following precepts: respect for family, spirituality, justice, and integrity.

Family, friends, and supporters, as well as local and national dignitaries, are invited to participate in this event which will include a Raffle drawing with a top prize of $500 cash: a silent auction featuring jewelry (earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings, vacation giveaway, Art, and Collectibles and much more.

For additional information and to purchase tickets for The Celebration of Excellence Dinner, please visit www.100southmetro.org.

About 100 Black Men of Metro Atlanta, Inc.

The 100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves to improve the quality of life within our communities and enhance educational and economic opportunities for all African Americans. Joe Swanson, Jr. is the chapter president.

Honorees who will be recognized at the dinner are:

-Mr. Jimmy Fleming, V. P. of Permitting & External Relations, Vulcan Materials Company

-Ms. Linda Wolfe, President & Executive Director, Great Khalid Foundation

-Mrs. Karen Rene, East Point City Council-City of East Point

-Mr. Richard Rose, President, Atlanta NAACP