Derek Chauvin, Ex-Cop Who Killed George Floyd, Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion

On Friday (March 17), Chauvin pleaded guilty via Zoom from a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, where he is concurrently serving a 22.5-year state sentence for Floyd’s murder and a 20-year federal sentence for violating the 46-year-old Black man’s civil rights, per WLKY.

The ex-officer was handed down another 13 months and ordered to pay restitution on Friday for underreporting income to the state of Minnesota and failing to file tax returns. He will serve the tax evasion sentence concurrently with his state and federal sentences.

A tax investigation into Chauvin and his then-wife Kellie May Chauvin began in June 2020, shortly after Floyd’s killing. The Minnesota Department of Revenue received a tip about suspicious filings by the Chauvins and found they didn’t file state tax returns for 2016, 2017, or 2018. According to the agency, the Chauvins also didn’t report all of their income for 2014 and 2015.

Chauvin worked off-duty security jobs and failed to report over $95,000 in cash payments he received for the work, the agency said. With unpaid taxes, interest, and fees, the now-divorced Chauvins owe $37,868 to the state, according to court documents.

Kellie May Chauvin pleaded guilty on February 24 to two counts of aiding and abetting their failure to file tax returns for 2016 and 2017. She is set to be sentenced on May 12.