‘The Wire’ Star Lance Reddick Dead At 60

Lance Reddick, star of HBO’s The Wire and the John Wick movie franchise, has died, per TMZ. He was 60.

According to TMZ, Reddick was found dead at his home in Studio City on Friday (March 17) morning. The actor’s cause of death is unclear, but law enforcement officials say it appears to be natural.

 

 
 
 
 
 
This is a developing story and will be updated.

