Stonecrest to Accept Residential and Small Business Assistance Applications

The application period runs from Monday, March 20 through Friday, April 21.

Beginning Monday, March 20, the City of Stonecrest will start accepting applications for its residential and small business assistance programs, which are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). These programs are designed to assist Stonecrest residents and small business owners who experienced a financial hardship during the pandemic.

Applications and eligibility requirements will be available on the City’s website, or applicants may pick-up paper copies at Stonecrest City Hall. Applications will close on Friday, April 21.

“Residents and small business owners are the foundation of every neighborhood,” said Mayor Jazzmin Cobble. “These investment programs will help sustain our community for generations as we work together to rebuild and restore our neighborhoods. I applaud the City Council for their support and implementing these initiatives, which will provide financial relief for many individuals, families, and business owners.”

The City of Stonecrest was allocated $9.7 million in federal funding to address the negative impacts of the pandemic through a few opportunities, including education, housing, food assistance, or loan and grant programs.

After a community engagement process, the City Council approved recommendations for the initial allocation of $5.7 million in ARPA funding. The first categories included small business support ($2 million) and residential assistance ($1 million).

All applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

For more information about Stonecrest’s residential and small business support programs, or to obtain an online application, visit the City’s website at www.stonecrestga.gov, and click Stonecrest Forward. Paper applications are available at City Hall located at 3120 Stonecrest BLVD., Suite 190, Stonecrest, GA 30038.

