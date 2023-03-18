Trae Young Steal Seals Victory For Hawks Over Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

The Atlanta Hawks defeated Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors by a score of 127-119. In front of a capacity crowd at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the Hawks used scrappy defense and three-point shooting to defeat the defending World Champions.

The Hawks got off to a hot start by outpacing the Warriors 39-31 in the first quarter, but the Warriors would fight back in the second half with sharp shooting from Curry who led his team by scoring 31 points. Hawks countered with a more balanced effort, with Trae Young leading the way with 25 points and 12 assists. Other Hawks to reach double figures included Collins, 22 points; Onyeka Okungwu, 19 points; Bogdan Bogdanović and DeAndre Hunter, 14 points; and A.J. Griffin, 12 points.

In the final minutes of the 4th quarter, the Hawks were able to thwart a late run by the Warriors after Young stole the ball from Curry and scored a lay-up to send the Hawks to victory.

“That was big time play,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said following the game. “They were trying to pick a mismatch and try and get him on the ball a couple times and he just he dug in. Even before that, I think showing on the pick and roll he was physical with the ball. With that kind of aggression, I think you’re able to make a play because you’re locked in. So that was that was great.”

The Hawks improve their record to 35-35 and the Warriors have now loss 10 straight games on the road.

Trae Young (25 PTS, 12 AST) ices it with a CLUTCH steal and bucket 🥶@ATLHawks hold on at home for the win! pic.twitter.com/rnP7FGJQBv — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2023