Digital Daily

Trae Young Steal Seals Victory For Hawks Over Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

  • A.R. Shaw

The Atlanta Hawks defeated Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors by a score of 127-119. In front of a capacity crowd at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the Hawks used scrappy defense and three-point shooting to defeat the defending World Champions. 

The Hawks got off to a hot start by outpacing the Warriors 39-31 in the first quarter, but the Warriors would fight back in the second half with sharp shooting from Curry who led his team by scoring 31 points. Hawks countered with a more balanced effort, with Trae Young leading the way with 25 points and 12 assists. Other Hawks to reach double figures included Collins, 22 points; Onyeka Okungwu, 19 points; Bogdan Bogdanović and DeAndre Hunter, 14 points; and A.J. Griffin, 12 points. 

In the final minutes of the 4th quarter, the Hawks were able to thwart a late run by the Warriors after Young stole the ball from Curry and scored a lay-up to send the Hawks to victory. 

“That was big time play,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said following the game. “They were trying to pick a mismatch and try and get him on the ball a couple times and he just he dug in. Even before that, I think showing on the pick and roll he was physical with the ball. With that kind of aggression, I think you’re able to make a play because you’re locked in. So that was that was great.”

The Hawks improve their record to 35-35 and the Warriors have now loss 10 straight games on the road. 

About Post Author

A.R. Shaw

A.R. Shaw serves as Executive Editor of Atlanta Daily World.

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

From the Web