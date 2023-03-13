‘Where I Got My Start’: Ketanji Brown Jackson Honored with Florida Street

Photo: Getty Images

A Florida street has been renamed after history-making Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

According to The Hill, Brown attended a ceremony on Monday (March 6) commemorating the renaming of the street in her home of Miami-Dade County.

At the ceremony, the Supreme Court justice reflected on her journey to becoming the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court.

“I hope that this street naming will also serve as a testament to what is possible in this great country,” Jackson said.

“I hope that people who are driving by might have a moment of reflection about what it means that a person from this neighborhood and someone from my background could take what this place has to offer and be well-equipped enough to then go out into the world and do what it takes to not only become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States – but also the first former public defender – and the first associate justice who is from the great state of Florida,” she continued.

With Commissioner Daniell Cohen Higgins at the helm, the Miami-Dade County Commission voted unanimously in October to name the street after Jackson.

“As a mother, lawyer, public servant, and woman of color, the Justice is an inspiration, to say the very least. It is my absolute honor to recognize the Justice and to do so during Women’s History Month,” Higgins said in a statement.