Twitter Reacts To Angela Bassett Losing Best Supporting Actress At Oscars

Many social media users believe Angela Bassett was snubbed at the 2023 Oscars.

On Sunday (March 12), Jamie Lee Curtis upset the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star, winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

A win on Sunday would’ve marked Bassett’s first Oscar. She was also on the cusp of becoming the first actor to ever earn an Academy Award for portraying a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Bassett was last nominated for an Oscar nearly 30 years ago for her role as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It. A number of social media users said the actress was once again overlooked by the Academy.

“Angela Bassett was absolutely stunning in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That performance was worthy of an Oscar and incredibly worthy of being the first MCU performance to win an Oscar,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I love Jamie Lee Curtis and this is a well-deserved win, but Angela Bassett did the THING & the #Oscars owe her from her What’s Love Got To Do With It snub, for real though! If my lady decided to leave, I wouldn’t blame her!” another user tweeted.

Bassett was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 95th Academy Awards alongside The Banshees of Inisherin’s Kerry Condon, Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, and The Whale’s Hong Chau.

Even Creed lll stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors seemingly referenced Bassett’s snub while presenting the award for Best Cinematography.

“Hey Auntie. We love you,” the actors said.

Though she didn’t bring home an Academy award, Bassett stole the show wearing a vibrant, purple gown.

See more Twitter reactions to her loss below.

