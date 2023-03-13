Black Stars Who Were Snubbed At 2023 Oscars

The Academy declined to award some of our favorite Black stars at the 2023 Oscars.
On Sunday (March 12), the 95th Academy Awards brought out the entertainment industry’s biggest stars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
A number of Black entertainers including Angela Bassett, Tems, Rihanna, and Brian Tyree Henry were nominated for awards ahead of the show. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also received nods for Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, and Best Original Song.
But only costume designer Ruth E. Carter was recognized by the Academy as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took home the award for Best Costume Design.
Bassett was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wakanda Forever but was beaten out by Jamie Lee Curtis, who won the category for her work in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
During Sunday’s awards show, Rihanna performed an emotive rendition of “Lift Me Up” from the Marvel film, but the Academy declined to award the track Best Original Song. Henry was up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway, but actor Ke Huy Quan of Everything Everywhere All at Once ultimately took home the award.
While some social media users believe the Academy fairly doled out the awards on Sunday, others said Black stars were robbed.
Check out their reactions below.
