Entertainment

Black Stars Who Were Snubbed At 2023 Oscars

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

The Academy declined to award some of our favorite Black stars at the 2023 Oscars.

On Sunday (March 12), the 95th Academy Awards brought out the entertainment industry’s biggest stars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

A number of Black entertainers including Angela Bassett, Tems, Rihanna, and Brian Tyree Henry were nominated for awards ahead of the show. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also received nods for Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, and Best Original Song.

But only costume designer Ruth E. Carter was recognized by the Academy as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took home the award for Best Costume Design.

Bassett was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wakanda Forever but was beaten out by Jamie Lee Curtis, who won the category for her work in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

During Sunday’s awards show, Rihanna performed an emotive rendition of “Lift Me Up” from the Marvel film, but the Academy declined to award the track Best Original Song. Henry was up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway, but actor Ke Huy Quan of Everything Everywhere All at Once ultimately took home the award.

While some social media users believe the Academy fairly doled out the awards on Sunday, others said Black stars were robbed.

Check out their reactions below.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Tags:

Comments

From the Web