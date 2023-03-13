Black Stars Who Were Snubbed At 2023 Oscars

Photo: Getty Images

The Academy declined to award some of our favorite Black stars at the 2023 Oscars.

On Sunday (March 12), the 95th Academy Awards brought out the entertainment industry’s biggest stars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

A number of Black entertainers including Angela Bassett, Tems, Rihanna, and Brian Tyree Henry were nominated for awards ahead of the show. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also received nods for Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, and Best Original Song.

But only costume designer Ruth E. Carter was recognized by the Academy as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took home the award for Best Costume Design.

Bassett was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wakanda Forever but was beaten out by Jamie Lee Curtis, who won the category for her work in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

During Sunday’s awards show, Rihanna performed an emotive rendition of “Lift Me Up” from the Marvel film, but the Academy declined to award the track Best Original Song. Henry was up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway, but actor Ke Huy Quan of Everything Everywhere All at Once ultimately took home the award.

While some social media users believe the Academy fairly doled out the awards on Sunday, others said Black stars were robbed.

Check out their reactions below.

I want my timeline to come here real quick. Enjoy the #Oscars tonight, but remember: Black creativity is the sun. Black creativity will be the sun even when the white gaze pretends it is not there. We do not need permission to rise. We give you life. pic.twitter.com/aWqJ4kLQOn — Chelsea Sims (@UmEarth2Chelsea) March 12, 2023

Angela Bassett should’ve won #Oscars I’m glad she didn’t fake a reaction to entertain idiots telling us how a Black woman should handle Hollywood once again throwing awards at White women. I like Jamie Lee Curtis but she didn’t outperform Angela Basset or Stephanie Hsu #Oscar2023 https://t.co/yeDtYNDmbA — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) March 13, 2023

In its 95 year history of the #Oscars @TheAcademy has given the statuettes to 93 white actresses in a leading role.

To one black woman.

To one asian woman. If that doesn’t show you what’s wrong with the academy, Hollywood, then I don’t know what will. — Bonga Dlulane (@BongaDlulane) March 13, 2023

giving the award to the tax lady with 10 mins of screentime but not the daughter who played an integral role in the plot or the queen who dominated in black panther 2 #Oscarspic.twitter.com/sDiEdqQJ1u — oge ☺︎ (@lsol8tion) March 13, 2023

Well…Angela Bassett got snubbed. Snubs like this are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to diversity issues at the #Oscars. REMEMBER: #RepresentationMatters every day, in every industry and in every art form. Movies, which reach millions of people, are no different. pic.twitter.com/zMLNAc46FW — ColorOfChange (@ColorOfChange) March 13, 2023

Angela Bassett is one of the best actors. It is insulting the #Oscars snubbed her for What’s Love Got to Do With It and Wakanda Forever. Her snub, the Woman King’s snubs are examples of why the Oscar audience is shrinking. We’re tired of our greats being ignored #OscarsSoWhite https://t.co/U4RYtUkD8p — Jenee Darden (@CocoaFly) March 13, 2023