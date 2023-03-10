Digital Daily

Black Man Jailed For 18 Years After Police Showed Wrong Photo, Seeks To Have Conviction Overturned

  • Black Information Network
A Black man is hoping to have his conviction vacated after spending 18 years in jail for a murder he didn’t commit due to a deceptive photo lineup, according to prosecutors.Sheldon Thomas was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and other counts in a 2004 Brooklyn shooting that left 14-year-old Anderson Bercy dead and another man wounded. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Thomas maintained that he wasn’t in Brooklyn on the night of the shooting, but police prompted a witness to choose that incorrect picture out of a lineup of suspects, according to a report from the Brooklyn district attorney’s conviction review unit obtained by the New York Times.

In the report, the Brooklyn district attorney’s office said the image was of a man with the same name as Thomas and who had an address in the same precinct. Police investigators knew early on that they were different people, but were “intent on arresting the defendant” after Thomas had been previously arrested for pointing an inoperable gun at officers, the district attorney said.

After the 2004 Brooklyn shooting, investigators obtained the photo of the man with the same name to arrest the Thomas they wanted, the report states.

Thomas is scheduled on Thursday (March 9) to appear in court where Judge Matthew J. D’Emic will determine whether his conviction will be vacated.

The case was “compromised from the very start by grave errors and lack of probable cause to arrest Mr. Thomas,” District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement, noting the conviction was “fundamentally unfair.” “He was further deprived of his due process rights when the prosecution proceeded even after the erroneous identification came to light.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

From the Web