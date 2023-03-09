DTLR, NAACP Honors 58th Anniversary Of Bloody Sunday By Organizing Selma Trip For 150 Students

DTLR recently partnered with NAACP to sponsor 150 students from several Atlanta Metro-Area schools to travel to Selma, Ala., in memory of the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Students marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, a National Historic Landmark and the site of a key march for voting rights during the civil rights movement. Students also visited other historical sites, including the Rosa Parks monument, and the homes of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Ralph D. Abernathy and Nat King Cole.

Through this moving education experience, students of all ethnic backgrounds are inspired to respect and appreciate the power of their vote.

This event was a continuation of DTLR’s nationwide “Mission 1865” campaign., which is inspired by the year that the 13th Amendment was passed and ratified by Congress to abolish slavery, provided opportunities and experiences for students and communities to learn about and celebrate African American history and culture.

DTLR takes pride in its role in fashion, music and culture, and gives back to the communities it serves through several other programs, including toy drives and partnerships with athletes and recording artists to support local schools and communities.