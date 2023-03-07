How Georgia Republicans Could Strip Fani Willis Of Her Power As She Closes In On Donald Trump

Georgia Republicans are facing backlash after passing a bill that would give an oversight committee the power to remove “rogue district attorneys.” Many believe the bill is aimed at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis who has gone after Donald Trump and his affiliates for corruption in the 2020 Presidential Election.

The committee could remove Willis who appears close to indicting Trump and others who attempted to steal the election.

Nearly one year ago, Willis requested a grand jury investigation into Trump and his alleged interference. After Trump was defeated by President Joe Biden in November 2020, he called Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, and allegedly pressured him to overturn the election. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

With the newly passed Senate Bill 92, Georgia’s Lt. Gov. Burt Jones would be empowered to appoint a member of the oversight committee. Jones is also a target in the investigation.

The oversight committee could remove Willis from her position if they find that any of her decisions were based on “undue bias or prejudice against the accused” or “factors that are completely unrelated to the duties of prosecution.”

Willis struck back by calling the bill racist due to an increased number of minority prosecutors in the state. “I’m tired and I’m just going to call it how I see it,” Willis told the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I, quite frankly, think the legislation is racist. I don’t know what other thing to call it. The state had gotten along just fine with the State Bar supervising district attorneys right up until voters put 14 minority prosecutors in office in 2020.”

The passing of the bill does appear to be politically motivated as a similar bill presented by Democrats was struck down a few years ago.

In the midst of the case involving the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutors in South Georgia failed to initially charge the white men involved in the crime. Democrats presented a bill that would have created an oversight committee to go after prosectors who participated in misconduct. The Republicans did not support that particular bill, but they are now more than willing to support a bill that could strip Willis of her power.

Willis’ racketeering and conspiracy case against Trump and his affiliates is gaining momentum after a special grand jury recommended indictments for more than a dozen people.