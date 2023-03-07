Atlanta Area Chapters of The Links Hosts Black Family Health and Wellness Expo

The Atlanta (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, in collaboration with the Atlanta Cluster Chapters and two Georgia Area Chapters, will host a Black Family Health & Wellness Expo on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Greenbriar Mall, 2841 Greenbriar Parkway, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331.

More than just a health fair, the Health & Wellness Expo will provide free health screenings, information, immunizations, health expert presentations, and wellness activities for all ages. These include screenings for COVID-19, memory, hearing, diabetes, breast, kidney disease, and more. Sign up in advance for the American Red Cross Blood Dive. Bring the kids for dental screening at the Colgate Mobile Dental Van. Hear experts on the mainstage and then enjoy fitness and yoga activities, prizes, and giveaways. Outside you will find food trucks, a DJ, and a farmers’ market. Attendees can even get free tax preparation! The presenting sponsor for this free, community event is Emory University Hospital Midtown, along with primary sponsors Piedmont Healthcare, New Beginnings, and AEE Productions.

The Links, Incorporated has designated March 18th as Black Family Wellness Impact Day. Across the country, member chapters are hosting events to bring wellness resource information to families from infants to seniors, regarding the numerous health issues that disproportionately impact African American Communities. The Atlanta Cluster Chapters include Dogwood City (GA), Azalea City (GA), Buckhead Cascade (GA), Magnolia (GA), Camelia Rose (GA), and the Georgia Area Chapters are Athens (GA), and West Georgia (GA).

“Our goal is to expose our community to the different resources that are available to them and provide intergenerational and immersive experiences so that all people can be healthy,” said Lauren Parker, one of the organizers.

Nationally, The Links, Incorporated consists of over 17,000 professional women of color in 299 chapters located in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom. It is one of the oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry. The Links’ members regularly contribute hundreds of thousands of documented service hours in their respective communities annually. For more information, contact: linksbfwexpoatl@gmail.com or visit www.atlantalinksinc.org. ‘See you at the Expo!