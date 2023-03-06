President Biden Takes Aim At GOP For Attempt To Hide Black History During ‘Bloody Sunday’ Anniversary Speech

President Joe Biden made a trip to Selma, Alabama to honor the 58th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.” In 1965, 600 civil rights heroes were violently assaulted by white police officer on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The clash was captured on video and paved the way for the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

During his speech, Biden addressed controversial issues that impact race and society today, such as the GOP-led push to eradicate the teaching of Black history in schools.

“History matters,” Biden said. “The truth matters, notwithstanding what the other team is trying to hide. They’re trying to hide the truth.”

Some Republicans have misused the term “critical race theory” to attack the teaching of Black history in primary and high schools. In reality, critical race theory is a college-level course.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently blocked an Advanced Placement (AP) course for high school students on African American studies. However, he did allowed studies from other cultures and ethnicities to continue.

Biden fired back by saying, “No matter how hard some people try, we can’t just choose to learn what we want to know but not what we should know. We should learn everything, the good, the bad, the truth of who we are as a nation. And everyone should know the truth of Selma.”

Biden continued, “Together we’re saying loud and clearly that in America hate and extremism will not prevail, although they are roaring their ugly head in significance now. Silence is complicity and I promise you, my administration will not remain silent.”

Following his speech, Biden locked arms with several people and walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge with Jim Clyburn, Martin Luther King III, Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell, and Rev. Al Sharpton.