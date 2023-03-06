Mayor Andre Dickens, Tamar Braxton, Jermaine Dupri And More Attend Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Ceremony

Several new members of the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame were recently inducted in Atlanta, Held at the Thompson Buckhead Hotel, the Black History Month Class of 2023 Induction Ceremony and Brunch Celebration featured guests such as Will Packer, Yolanda Adams, Dallas Austin, Vashawn Mitchell, Mayor Andre Dickens, Jermaine Dupri, Representative Park Cannon, Isaac Carree, Wardell Malloy; and founders Catherine Brewton, Hon. Erica Thomas, Demmette Guirdy and Michael T. Mauldin.

Inductees included:

Ambassador Andrew Young: A leader in the Civil Rights movement, Young has built a remarkable legacy as a civic activist, elected official, groundbreaking ambassador, social entrepreneur, and adviser to presidents. Today, he leads the Andrew J. Young Foundation’s efforts to develop and support new generations of visionary leaders who will create sustainable global approaches to economic development, poverty alleviation, and the challenge of hunger.

Danny Glover: An award-winning actor, producer, and humanitarian, with a performance career that spans more than 30 years. Glover has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program, focusing on issues of poverty, disease and economic development in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. He currently serves as UNICEF Ambassador.

Bobby Jones: An acclaimed singer who has released 14 albums, Jones toured internationally and won many honors, including Stellar Awards, Dove Awards, and a Grammy Award. He is often credited with giving gospel music its first national stage. Started in 1980, Bobby Jones Gospel is the longest continuously running show on cable and a Sunday morning staple of Black Entertainment Television.

The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame is a joint initiative by the Black American Music Association, a 501(c)(6) professional membership trade organization, and Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC), a 501(c)(3) organization. With both a national and international appeal, the BMEWOF will honor iconic individuals and organizations that have impacted Black culture and community alongside those who continue to lead us into the future.