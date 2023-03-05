Marvin Sapp Discusses Spiritual Journey, Inspires At Atlanta Hawks ‘Faith and Family Celebration’

Marvin Sapp stands as one of the most impactful gospel artists of his generation. With 13 albums and multiple awards under his belt, Sapp has used his voice to inspire and heal.

In recognition of National Faith Day, Sapp teamed up with the Atlanta Hawks for “Faith and Family Celebration” presented by Chick-fil-A. Sapp performed at the Hawks game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

How did you collaborate with the Atlanta Hawks?

They called my office and asked me to come and be a part of Faith and Family. And I was like, absolutely. And the reason being is because those are two things that are without question and probably the most important things to me period. And that’s faith and family. So we have this opportunity to come and share and it’s just great. Plus, on top of that, I get the opportunity to see Trae Young and Damian Lillard.

You often say that you didn’t find the church, the church found you. Can you explain that?

I grew up as a little boy in the church and growing up as a little boy in the church. Everything about my life was church. When you get older, you begin to stray and you do your own thing. And even when I tried to get away from it, the church brought me back to it on a consistent basis. And the reason why I say the church found me is because I believe that scripture where it says ‘Train up a child in the way he should go, And when he is old he will not depart from it.’ So that’s why I say the church found me because when I was trying to do my own thing, I couldn’t get away from it.

You’ve been able to reach so many people through your music, how does it feel just being to be able to inspire an entire generation?

I started doing this thing 33 years ago, and the fact that I’m still able to perform and people are still loving what I do is a great blessing. Hopefully, I can stick around a little longer and I can keep doing what I do what. I love what I do which is ministry musically and giving inspiration to people.